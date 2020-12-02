Obamas to produce Netflix comedy show about 2016 Trump transition

Adam Conover of Adam Ruins Everything on truTV will host the series

The Obamas are coming to a TV near you, kind of.

Barack and Michelle Obama are coming together to produce a Netflix comedy series focused on Donald Trump’s 2016 transition to the presidency and our country’s government. The show is described as part docu-series and sketch comedy but is informational, per Deadline. It is slated to be called, The G Word.

The series will begin filming in 2021 and references the book, The Fifth Risk, which the Obamas bought the rights to in 2018 under their production company, Higher Ground Productions. According to the book’s publisher, W. W. Norton & Company,

“it’s a brilliant narrative of the Trump administration’s botched presidential transition takes us into the engine rooms of a government under attack by its leaders through willful ignorance and greed. The government manages a vast array of critical services that keep us safe and underpin our lives from ensuring the safety of our food and drugs and predicting extreme weather events to tracking and locating black market uranium before the terrorists do. The Fifth Risk masterfully and vividly unspools the consequences if the people given control over our government have no idea how it works.”

Adam Conover of Adam Ruins Everything on truTV will host the series and ran to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Very happy to finally be able to share this news: I’m creating a new comedy series for Netflix about the federal government,” he tweeted. “It’s called The G Word, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Very happy to finally be able to share this news: I'm creating a new comedy series for Netflix about the federal government. It's called The G Word, and I can't wait to share it with you. https://t.co/cLppFdfoWS — Adam Conover (@adamconover) November 19, 2020

But the couple isn’t stopping there. They have more shows with Netflix in the works. In 2018 they announced their multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming service.

“We think there’s something here for everyone—moms and dads, curious kids, and anyone simply looking for an engaging, uplifting watch at the end of a busy day,” said Michelle in a statement per Elle. “We can’t wait to see these projects come to life — and the conversations they’ll generate.”

