Coronavirus hospitalizations in US surpass 100K for first time

Of the more than 100,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 19,396 are in intensive care units, and 6,855 are on ventilators.

For the first time, the United States has over 100,000 people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, of the more than 100,000 in hospitals, 19,396 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, and 6,855 are on ventilators.

Paramedics and firefighters with Anne Arundel County Fire Department prep a patient for transport to the hospital. According to the COVID Tracking Project, of the more than 100,000 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized in America, 19,396 are in the intensive care unit, and 6,855 are on a ventilator. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

The grim total comes as vaccines that may begin to inoculate Americans against the novel coronavirus are expected to be approved in a matter of days. However, the nation could still see another 200,000 deaths in a matter of months.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield warned that the next three months will be “the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.”

Public health experts warned Americans not to travel or gather for the Thanksgiving Day holiday, but millions of people flew over the holiday weekend. with air traffic seeing its highest numbers since March.

The Thanksgiving holiday will undoubtedly contribute to rising COVID-19 cases totals over the coming weeks.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a renowned cardiologist and professor at George Washington University, said the high death toll predictions could be mitigated with simple measures.

“We need to mask up. We need to social-distance. In some areas where it is really bad, we are going to need to shut down certain things, like bars and restaurants,” Reiner told CNN. “We can’t keep doing what we are doing now and expect a different result. That is insanity.”

Dr. Francis Collins said on CNN’s The Situation Room that “this is the time to double down.”

Meanwhile, three former commanders-in-chief are demonstrating leadership as the White House led by current President Donald Trump is mostly silent.

Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are all reportedly considering taking the coronavirus vaccine on camera to help convince Americans to believe in science.

“I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science,” Obama told Joe Madison in an interview with Sirius XM. “What I don’t trust is getting COVID.”

