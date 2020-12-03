Rapper G Herbo accused of using stolen ID for private jets, designer dogs

Herbo is among a group of men accused of using fake ID cards and email accounts to defraud people and businesses.

G Herbo and four associates have been charged with using stolen credit card details and ID information to pay for private jets, expensive meals and even designer puppies over the last four years.

Herbo, a Chicago native, was charged in federal court on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In his January photo, G Herbo poses for a picture at the BET Music Showcase at City Market Social House in Los Angeles. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for BET)

The rapper, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, is listed along with Joseph Williams, Steven Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells and Terrence Bender in the 14-count indictment.

According to a report in the The Chicago Sun-Times, the scheme began in 2016 when Wright and his co-defendants used “dark web sites” to obtain stolen credit card information.

The indictment, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, says they used fake ID cards, driver’s licenses and email accounts to defraud people and various businesses.

“Generally, because the defendants and their co-conspirators provided authentic payment card information, the defrauded businesses and individuals successfully processed their transactions and provided the goods and services,” it states.

The five men would allegedly pass the stolen information through text messages, social media direct messages and phone calls.

AllHipHop.com is reporting that Herbo’s girlfriend, who is unnamed in the indictment, was also involved but not charged.

The rapper was most recently romantically linked with Taina Williams, daughter of Emily Bustamante and stepdaughter of rapper Fabolous.

In one case, the men allegedly ordered two puppies from a company, then used the same stolen card information to pay for a car service to transport the dogs.

In another example, they allegedly used stolen credit card information to fund a luxury-villa stay in Jamaica.

His hometown newspaper notes that while G Herbo “has been slapped with weapons and battery charges in recent years, he’s most recently made headlines for his community outreach on the South Side, hosting food drives and back-to-school giveaways in West Pullman and Bronzeville.”

