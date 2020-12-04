Teen girl killed to stop her from testifying against accused rapist

Asia Cowell accused Desean Corum of attempted rape and his sister is accused of killing the teenager

A 17-year-old Norfolk, Virginia girl is gone too soon after being kidnapped then murdered.

Asia Cowell accused Desean Corum of sodomy and attempted rape and was set to testify against him in Norfolk Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court on Sept. 29. But on Sept. 7, she went to an apartment for what she thought was a hair appointment. That was the last day her family saw her alive. Two weeks later, her body was discovered in the woods, per Daily Press.

Asia Cowell (Credit: Facebook)

According to a criminal complaint filed by a Newport News police detective, Corum’s sister, Crystal Albritton, 30, and 18-year-old, Dazha L. Feaster “conspired to eliminate Asia Cowell to prevent her from testifying in the upcoming rape case.”

Cowell went to an apartment on West Kenmore Drive in Norfolk to do Albritton’s hair. Initially, the suspect lied to authorities and said Cowell left once the service was complete on foot but the victim was put in a car and driven to Newport News.

“Dazha Feaster admitted to sitting in the rear of the vehicle with Crystal’s gun to contain Asia Cowell,” it was claimed according to a complaint that was filed in court this week.

They lured her into the woods and “Dazha Feaster admitted to holding Asia Cowell at gunpoint,” as the women headed deeper into the wooded area. Albritton instructed Feaster to shoot Cowell but “after attempting to convince Dazha Feaster to hurry up, Crystal Albritton took the gun … and shot Asia Crowell herself,” read the complaint obtained by Daily Press.

Another suspect, Devin Albritton, who wasn’t present at the time of the young woman’s death, disposed of the gun.

“Devin Albritton admitted to disposing Asia Cowell’s belongings and cellphone,” the complaint read.

Crystal Albritton is charged with first-degree murder of Asia L. Cowell. Desean Corum was accused of sodomy and attempted rape. Devin Albritton is accused of first-degree murder in Cowell’s death. (Credit: Norfolk Sheriff)



The filing continued, “Dazha Feaster admitted she knew that Asia Cowell was the victim in a pending rape case involving (Feaster’s) brother, Desean Corum, who was still in custody at the time.”

All of the suspects involved have been arrested and charged with first degree murder among other charges.

“We are very pleased and overjoyed to hear the news regarding the arrest of several suspects in our dear Asia Cowell’s case,” wrote a family spokesperson, Sarita Scott, in an email to the Daily Press.

“We would like to thank the diligent and hard-working law enforcement officials of the Newport News Police Department and the Norfolk Police Department,” she added. “We would also like to thank the Hampton Roads community and beyond for all the prayers and outpouring of support we have received over the past several months. All of you are very much appreciated.”

The initial rape case against Corum was dropped.

