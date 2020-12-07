Cardi B slammed on Twitter for considering $88K bag purchase

Cardi defended herself, reminded fans of her donations to charities — then challenged them to show theirs.

Rapper Cardi B was slammed on Twitter after asking fans if she should buy an $88,000 Birkin bag. The backlash to what many considered a tone-deaf question was swift.

The original tweet read, “Should I spend 88K for this da*n purse? Omggg it’s tempting.”

Rap darling Cardi B poses on the red carpet at January’s pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

One fan noted that the cost of the purse “could house me for at least 10 years, bills and all.”

Other fans raged that the tweet was insensitive as many of Cardi’s fans are facing the holidays with job insecurity — and even food insecurity — amid a coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 280,000 Americans and is consistently surging.

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

“Cardi we are going through a really rough time right now & a lot of people r scared that they won’t even be able to put a roof over their heads or food on the table. I love you but we r still going through Covid and the government isn’t doing shit to help us and hasn’t 4 months,” one fan wrote.

“Asking Twitter if you should buy a 88,000 purse is insensitive rn I don’t care what anyone says,” she continued.

Read More: Black Millennials contributed to unexpected home-buying surge

Cardi didn’t make the matter much better by continuing to explain herself for hours.

At one point, she wrote, “Ok guys I apologize. There you happy ?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but…(OK sign emoji.)”

She also ranted and retweeted about charitable donations she has made in the past.

Read More: Teacher brings a PlayStation 5 to class for his students

At one point, she posted, “Definitely buying the bag now.” She also noted, “It’s really gorgeous but it goes up in value by the year.”

Cardi went on to dare fans to show their charitable donations.

“Okay let’s do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much …Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too,” she tweeted. “I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well. LETS START NOW!”

Read More: Ava DuVernay developing DC Comics ‘Naomi’ series for the CW

While the rapper’s charitable actions in the past have been lauded, at this moment in history, a tweet about an $88,000 purse just didn’t resonate with her followers.

The whole thing was summed up well by journalist Jerry Barrow, who opined: “Maybe not ask people what you should do with your money if you don’t want people telling you what to do with your money.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Share

