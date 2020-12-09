AMC Networks’ UMC streamer rebranding as ALLBLK in January

ALLBLK will push full steam ahead with new originals such as 'Lace' and 'Partners in Rhyme'

It looks like UMC is getting a major rebrand.

The AMC Networks-owned streaming service created by BET founder Robert L. Johnson will be rebranded as ALLBLK next month. UMC first launched in November 2014 under Johnson’s RLJ Entertainment entity and was acquired by AMC Networks in November 2018.

In 2021, the service will push full-steam ahead with new originals including Millennials, Partners in Rhyme, Lace, My Mane Problem, and the Datari Turner-produced reality show, Notorious Queens.

ALLBLK logo (Credit: ALLBLK)

“UMC began as a distribution model for Black creatives to directly reach the then largely underserved African American audience without the restrictions of legacy content development and traditional broadcast models,” Johnson said in a statement. “As technology advances and programming demands from our community evolve, the rebranded ALLBLK will be well positioned to breakout as the preeminent streaming destination for viewers seeking Black entertainment.”

Many series that made their debut on UMC will continue ALLBLK including A House Divided, Double Cross, Beyond the Pole, and Monogamy.

“As our SVOD services continue to develop loyal subscription bases, establishing strong brands that cater to the targeted interests of our viewership is highly imperative,” added AMC Networks SVOD President, Miguel Penella. “UMC’s rebranding as ALLBLK speaks to the need for curated entertainment experiences immersed in authenticity and targeted to the viewing interest of Black Americans, specifically the Black female audience.”

UMC’s Chief Content Officer, Brett Dismuke, also weighed in on the change.

“Since I first came on board in January 2019, the service has seen significant growth that depicted the need to craft a new brand identity aligned with how expansive our content slate and viewership has become,” he said. “While we’re revamping our brand, what remains constant is our commitment to providing a home for Black creatives in front of and behind the camera to find opportunity and tell captivating stories. As we enter a new era of diversity and reflection in the entertainment industry, we’re excited for audiences to experience what will soon be ALLBLK.”

