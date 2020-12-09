Dionne Warwick responds to Wendy Williams: ‘There is no need for you to say my name’

The 'That's What Friends Are For' icon says the talk show host needs to stop talking about her

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick has been trending all over social media lately. Now the music vet is making headlines once again for clapping back at Wendy Williams after the talk show host shared some less than favorable opinions about her on her daytime show.

“A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me,” Warwick tweeted Wednesday morning, referencing a segment about her on The Wendy Williams Show the day before. “I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”

My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason. I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed. (2/2) December 9, 2020

“My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason,” she concluded, adding for good measure, “I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.”

In the segment in question, Williams questioned why the R&B legend felt the need to become so active on social media lately and then speculated that Warwick – who has appeared on her show previously – was only friendly to her due to a need to promote her projects but probably didn’t really like her.

Check out the clip below.

Part 2. #WendyWilliams made comments about Dionne Warwick on her show. Dionne has since responded on twitter. pic.twitter.com/8tXtFvzMcW December 9, 2020

As theGrio previously reported, the 79-year-old singer first went viral earlier this month after tweeting, “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing! December 5, 2020

To which the 27-year-old Chicago native responded, “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing.”

He then followed up in his next tweet, saying, “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms. Warwick. God bless you.”

Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/7ku9SMNUMB — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

And turns out, the iconic singer actually knew – and liked – one of his songs – “Holy” with Justin Bieber, so there may be some collaborations in the future.

Warwick also had a little fun with The Weeknd, who also responded.

I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day 😂❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/uO9e0h067q — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 6, 2020

And there was that time that Warwick told many oblivious Spotify users that artists could see the names of playlists that featured their songs. That led to the sharing of some ‘interesting’ playlist names and a few apologies from fans who didn’t realize and included her music in some of those ‘interesting’ playlist titles.

Did you know that the artist can see the names of the playlists you’re adding their songs to on Spotify? 👀 — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) November 14, 2020

