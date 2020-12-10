Biz Markie reportedly recovering after suffering stroke

The rapper is currently at a hospital in the DMV

Prayers are going up for hip hop legend Biz Markie who recently suffered a stroke.

The multi-talented artist, 56, has struggled with health problems for years and according to HipHopDX, they have escalated recently.

“He’s not doing great, but it’s not as scandalous as it felt in the beginning,” said a close friend to the source. Rumors swirled earlier this year that the rapper suffered from coronavirus but sources say that isn’t true.

“Short story is Biz is diabetic, he had slipped into a diabetic coma, but that has happened to him in the past and it would only last a little while. He would go to the hospital, get discharged and get his meds under control. This particular time, he had a stroke while he was in the middle of the coma.”

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard

He is currently at a hospital in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area and although he is conscious and does FaceTime with family and friends the stroke impacted his brain which altered his communication skills.

Back when the “Just A Friend” rapper was hospitalized over the summer due to complications with his Type II diabetes a spokesperson told TMZ at the time, “He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome.”

Biz Markie recently became the topic of rumors when folks began to say he was missing because they had not heard any news about his progress after being hospitalized over the summer. He had not appeared on his Sirius XM radio show Rock the Bells for the last six months, HipHop DX says.

Yo. How’s @BizMarkie doing? He was having some diabetes-related issues a few months back. Is he okay? November 30, 2020

Fans and other supporters tweeted messages to show support.

Famed radio personality and former BET host Donnie Simpson tweeted, “We’re praying for @BizMarkie today. He suffered a stroke and is struggling to speak, but he’s still here fighting. I don’t know Biz, but you can still say #HesJustAFriend and I’m praying for him.”

We’re praying for @BizMarkie today. He suffered a stroke and is struggling to speak, but he’s still here fighting.



I don’t know Biz, but you can still say #HesJustAFriend and I’m praying for him. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/FgsFUiZ8X9 — Donnie Simpson (@DonnieSimpson) December 10, 2020

“Apparently the stroke that @bizmarkie suffered affected his brain. Let’s continue to keep him in our thoughts and prayers,” another Twitter user posted.

Apparently the stroke that @bizmarkie suffered affected his brain. Let's continue to keep him in our thoughts and prayers. — The Practicing Hip Hop Historian (@djrickysmallz) December 10, 2020



