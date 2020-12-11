Jerry Falwell Jr. drops lawsuit against Liberty University

The suit by Falwell involved a scandal with his wife, Becki Falwell, who was having an affair

Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped his lawsuit against Liberty University.

Falwell didn’t disclose the reason for dropping the defamation lawsuit which was filed in October against the private evangelical Christian university in Virginia his father founded and where he once sat as president and chancellor. A judge granted his request to drop the complaint this week, The News & Advance reported.

“The University’s administration and Board of Trustees are pleased that Falwell has dropped his lawsuit and look forward to pressing onward with the work of Liberty’s President and Chancellor Search Committee to find the new leadership to succeed Falwell,” per a statement obtained by the source.

The statement also said Falwell’s “unilateral and voluntary dismissal was not prompted by any payments, promises, or other consideration” made by the University. The former president and chancellor is still able to pick up the suit if he chooses.

A scandal leading up to the suit involved, Falwell Jr. and his wife, Becki Falwell, who was having an affair with a business partner of the family, Giancarlo Granda. The two admitted to the affair and Granda claimed Falwell would watch their intimate moments. Falwell denied the claims and said Granda attempted to extort his family. He stepped down from his position in August, per NBC News.

The lawsuit against the school said they accepted Granda’s claims easily and “moved quickly” to tarnish his name. The school is also doing a private investigation into Falwell’s time there.

“I’ve decided to take a time out from my litigation against Liberty University, but I will continue to keep all options on the table for an appropriate resolution to the matter,” said Falwell in a statement to The News & Advance.

