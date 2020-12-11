Salt-N-Pepa’s Sandra Denton files lawsuit against doctor over botched butt surgery

Denton plans to sue the doctor over negligence concerning a botched butt surgery.

Loading the player...

Sandra Denton aka Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa is taking legal action against a doctor she said left her botched.

According to TMZ, Pep is suing Dr. David Sayah after he convinced her to get multiple surgeries to repair the damage done to her body after being in a car accident. She claims the doctor scarred her for life, and she now has to undergo more surgery.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 22: Rapper Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa performs during a get-out-the-vote rally featuring former U.S. President Barack Obama in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Read More: ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ biopic on Lifetime gets official premiere date

Denton was referred to the doctor in 2019 after she was involved in an Uber car wreck in 2018. The rapper says the biopolymer injections in her bottom shifted due to the accident and caused her pain.

According to Denton, Dr. Sayah allegedly told her he could help her, but he did the opposite. The complaint obtained by TMZ says one procedure he performed made her buttocks hard and lumpy, which caused her issues when trying to perform on stage.

Denton says that instead of removing the biopolymer material and butt implants, the doctor recommended smaller ones. However, she was not in favor of the idea because she did not want a smaller backside.

But what she got was a liposuction procedure that didn’t go well, and she had to undergo another surgery.

The last surgery took place in Feb. 2020, and the doctor failed to remove the matter yet again. Denton found another doctor to perform an MRI, which discovered a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.”

Denton is suing the doctor due to negligence.

Read More: Pepa’s daughter Egypt auditioned, but didn’t get role as her mother in ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ biopic

As previously reported by theGrio, she is also suing Uber due to the car crash.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Denton plans to sue the ride-sharing app and several other drivers involved in what she says was a chain-reaction car accident on July 1, 2018.

In the filing, Denton says she was in a friend’s car traveling on the 101 Freeway near Sherman Oaks when they were hit from behind. She alleges that an Uber driver was following their vehicle too closely which led to the driver slamming into her vehicle.

Additional reporting by Blue Telusma.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

