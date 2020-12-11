Taraji P. Henson set to make directorial debut with new comedy

The 'Empire' actress is going behind the camera for the first time with a new movie 'Two-Faced'

After years of wowing audiences on screen, it looks like industry vet Taraji P. Henson is getting ready to get behind the camera for her first feature film.

Henson is best known for her Oscar-nominated role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and for starring as scene-stealing Cookie Lyons in Empire. But Thursday, BRON Studios announced that it is producing her directorial debut, Two-Faced, a high school comedy that plans to explore timely themes of racism and cultural identity.

Taraji P. Henson attends the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party on January 07, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

According to the official synopsis from the studio:

Two-Faced follows Joy, a Black high school senior whose chances to attend the college of her dreams are threatened by her wildly popular and charismatic school principal, Jerald, after she confronts him with evidence of his racist past. With the help of her friends, Joy sets out to expose Jerald for who he truly is but quickly learns that he is not above waging all-out-war against the students trying to take him down.

“After two decades spent in front of the camera, I’m thrilled to finally jump behind it for my feature directorial debut!” Henson said in a statement. “What first attracted me to this project was Joy – she is the character I needed to see in films growing up, but never had. It’s important that stories be told from a woman’s point of view and partnering with BRON Studios and the amazingly talented Tim Story – both who use their platforms to help elevate women and people of color – feels like the perfect match. I can’t wait to bring this hilariously heartfelt script by Cat Wilkins to life!”

We’re incredibly proud to be part of this huge milestone with director @tarajiphenson! The Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning artist will make her feature directorial debut with “Two-Faced,” a film that examines race and culture in America written by Cat Wilkins. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7DQu6qeltl — BRON (@BronStudios) December 10, 2020

“I could not be more excited to support one of the most talented people I have ever known,” Story said, returning the love. “Taraji and I have done three movies together and I knew it was only a matter of time before she would make this leap to directing and I am honored to produce this film along with BRON Studios. Taraji is like family to me and I cannot wait for everyone to see her directorial vision of this hilarious script by Cat Wilkins brought to the screen.”

Screenwriter Wilkins is a former journalist who recently graduated from UCLA’s screenwriting MFA program, and her script for Two-Faced won first place in the feature comedy category at the school’s 2020 Screenwriters Showcase.

