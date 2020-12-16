Tom Cruise screams, threatens to fire crew for breaking virus rules in leaked audio

Cruise was reportedly reacting to two people not social distancing on the set of 'Mission Impossible: 7.'

A secret recording of actor Tom Cruise screaming at crew members on the set of Mission Impossible: 7 is going viral today.

The star actor was allegedly reacting to two people who were standing too close together. He threatened to fire them if he saw it happen again.

Actor Tom Cruise makes a surprise appearance to discuss “Top Gun: Maverick” at last July’s 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies,” the legendary actor is heard saying. “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers!”

The audio was obtained by UK tabloid The Sun. The latest Mission Impossible action film is being shot at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England.

Tom Cruise went ballistic on the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking COVID protocols…pic.twitter.com/WbIpVlja7w — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 16, 2020

“If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone,” Cruise says, “and if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f**ing do it again. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down.”

“We are not shutting this f**king movie down!” he is heard screaming at one point.

Response to the viral video was largely supportive of the global star.

“THIS. IS. GODDAMN. BEAUTIFUL,” one pundit wrote. “I wish MORE people in charge would react like this to people who violate protocols or not wearing masks. If only more people saw the bigger picture that Tom is highlighting here. Good on @TomCruise. Thanks for setting an example on this, sir!”

Jessica Seinfeld, the wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, joked, “This is me every day with my kids.”

Executives from Warner Bros have not released a statement on the incident. However, on its website, the studio asserts “the welfare of our clients and colleagues is our primary concern.”

