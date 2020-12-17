2 Chainz giving away Tesla to push for voter turnout in Georgia

In an Instagram post, the rapper said he'd be gifting the luxury electric vehicle to one lucky voter

Loading the player...

2 Chainz is working hard to get Atlanta residents to vote in the Georgia Senate run-off.

The rapper is collaborating with HeadCount and Good to Vote and together, they are giving away a free Model 3 Tesla to those who request a mail-in-ballot or pledge to vote.

Read More: Biden offers support to Warnock, Ossoff in new campaign ad

Starting today until Tuesday, Jan. 5, folks who visit Headcount and request a mail-in ballot or pledge to vote will automatically be entered to win the luxury vehicle, per a press release obtained by theGrio.

2 Chainz at the ‘Queen and Slim’ premiere in 2019 (Getty Images)

In an Instagram post, the Atlanta native said, “I’m giving away a free Tesla, that’s right a free Tesla and all you have to do is go to headcount.org/2Chainz.”

He captioned the video: “Who wants to win a Tesla? 😳 This is for my GEORGIA followers. I’m teaming up with @headcountorg to make sure you are good to vote in the senate run off! Hit the link in my bio to enter to win a Tesla! That simple.”

The 43-year-old rapper, born Tauheed Epps, is known for giving back to his hometown. In 2018, he talked about supporting children through a high school basketball camp he started called, TRU 2 Hoops.

Read More: Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway

“It’s about giving back to the kids,” he said, per 11 Alive in 2018. “We have young men here from ages 10 through 13 and I like to come out here personally – work out with them, bring some of my personal athlete friends out here – some of my celebrity influence, bring them out here, and mentor the kids.”

He added, “I love free shoes and free shirts and I have money. So even if – it’s not about having money, it’s like, you know, the whole giving back thing is very euphoric for someone like myself.”

So far 914,000 people have voted early in the Georgia Senate run-off, and over 800,000 mail-in ballots have been requested, but not yet returned, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The last day to vote is Jan. 5.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

