Fast food worker receives donations after customer throws drink at her

While waiting to pick up food earlier this month, Feroza Syed watched in astonishment as an irate customer in the car in front of her threw a large drink directly at the woman working in the drive-thru window at a fast-food restaurant in suburban Atlanta.

From what she could make out, the man was furious that ice had been added to his beverage.

When Syed pulled up to the window, the employee was distraught. Soaked and crying, Bryanna, the assaulted woman, was also six months pregnant.

As reported by CNN, Syed gave Bryanna a $20 tip, commiserated with her, and offered to contact the police.

Later, unable to shake her feelings of outrage over the man’s vicious attack, Syed wrote about the incident on her Facebook page and received an overwhelming response.

That sparked an idea, and Syed asked her Facebook friends and followers if they would send $5 or any small amount to her Venmo or Cash App. She assured them she’d find a way to get the money to Bryanna.

Donations quickly poured in.

Days after the incident, while Bryanna was at work, her manager told her that the woman who had witnessed the assault was trying to get in touch with her. Bryanna and Syed eventually connected.

“Feroza was like…’I have a surprise for you and I really want to give it to you in person,’ so I sent her my address,” Bryanna told CNN. “She gave me the envelope and I couldn’t do nothing but cry because I wasn’t expecting that.”

The envelope contained $1,700 from people who read about Bryanna’s ordeal on Facebook and according to Syed, “they wanted to put a smile on her face and show her not all humans are horrible.”

Syed shared Bryanna’s Cash App handle in a follow-up post so that others could donate to the soon-to-be-mother directly. She even helped her set up a baby registry at Target.

Bryanna said that Syed has been a blessing in her life, and added, “There’s still some good people out there.”

