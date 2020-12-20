Gabourey Sidibe shares risqué photo of fiancé for birthday tribute

Brandon Frankel posed for the photo in November when he proposed to the actress, but she decided to share the picture over the weekend

Actress Gabourey Sidibe, 37, shared a racy photo of her fiancé, Brandon Frankel, honoring his birthday.

Although Frankel posed for the photo in November when he proposed to her, Sidibe decided to share the picture over the weekend as the couple celebrated Frankel’s 36th birthday. In the photo, Frankel is in the nude while kneeling on a rose petal-strewn bed, covering his nether region with the last word from a series of balloons that read: “Will you marry me?”

“Happy Birthday @brandontour ! You are the funniest, kindest, toughest, most protective man in the world,” the Oscar nominee wrote beneath the photo on Friday.

“You’re always down for all of my hair brained schemes, from painting your nails to eating rice noodle rose water ice cream, to ridiculous photo shoots like this 1. Anyone could be the Clyde to my Bonnie but you are the Kel to my Keenon, the Romy to my Michele, and the Bert to my Ernie! I can’t wait to drag you into adventures for the rest of our lives! Happy Birthday My Love!”

She concluded the message with a playful warning: “And if y’all want to slide into his DM’s, his girl can fight.”

Gabourey Sidibe attends the 20th Anniversary Bottomless Closet Luncheon at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Bottomless Closet)

The relationship between Sidibe and Frankel went public in May 2019, when Frankel shared photos of the happy couple with his Instagram followers.

Previously, when referring to their relationship, Sidibe jokingly told People, “He’s very lucky to have me. I tell him that.”

According to the outlet, the pair live together with their two cats, and enjoyed the quality time they spent quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the pandemic.

