Here’s who doesn’t qualify for upcoming COVID-19 stimulus check

A few changes have been made to qualifications for the second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks.

There are a few changes to qualifications for the second round of stimulus checks due to reach the American people in coming weeks.

The package bill for the $600-per-person payments has passed Congress, although there is a push from the White House and others to change its contents and increase the payments to $2,000.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin at a hearing examining the quarterly Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys-Pool/Getty Images)

Many students will not qualify for the next round of payments, nor will immigrants who don’t have a social security number. The first stimulus checks allowed for immigrants who have an ITIN, or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, to receive a check.

Additionally, families who have mixed immigration status, meaning one spouse who is an immigrant, will receive the payments. This is a new development from the previous CARES Act.

The changes are perceived as a victory for America’s immigrants.

“At times of great crisis, our nation should come together in unity to recognize the shared sacrifice and mutual challenge,” Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, told The Dallas News. “The CARES Act regrettably did the opposite, by singling out for exclusion some of the families who have faced the worst hardship.”

Individual citizens earning more than $75,000 will be eligible for a check, however, the amount drops by $5 for every $100 of income before completely cutting it off at $87,000.

Additionally, unemployed people who earned more than $87,000 in 2019 also will not be eligible for the new stimulus check.

Millions of students aged 17 whose parents still claim them as dependent will not get a check. Neither will their parents. While their folks get a check for dependent children, those children have to be younger than 17.

Also, as part of the dependent-care disqualification, elderly people who are dependents of a family member will not get a check.

If the current economic recovery package is signed by President Donald Trump, Americans could start receiving their $600 checks as early as next week.

