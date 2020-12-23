Dominion Voting Systems worker files lawsuit against Trump campaign

Eric Coomer says he's 'been thrust into the public spotlight' via Trump's lies and others' agendas.

An employee of Dominion Voting Systems, in response to harassment, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the campaign of President Donald Trump and several conservative news figures and outlets.

Eric Coomer, who is a security director at the firm, names the Trump campaign, as well as attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. The suit also names conservative columnist Michelle Malkin, the Gateway Pundit website, as well as Newsmax, One America News Network and Joseph Oltmann, a conservative activist from Colorado, where Dominion is based.

In a statement Tuesday, Coomer wrote: “I have been thrust into the public spotlight by people with political and financial agendas but, at heart, I am a private person.”

With the suit, he says, he intends to “recapture (his) prior lifestyle.”

“And so, today,” he continued, “I put my trust in the legal process, which has already exposed the truth of the 2020 presidential election.”

In his lawsuit, Coomer’s attorneys allege Oltmann claimed to have heard a “strategy call” by Antifa activists. During this call, a man he described as “Eric from Dominion” said he “made sure” that Trump would not win the election.

Coomer has said the entire story is fabricated.

While he has made comments critical of the president on his personal Facebook page, Coomer maintains that there has never been any evidence he interfered with the election or tampered with voting machines his employers operate in several states.

Dominion and Smartmatic, another voting technology company, have started to fight back against conservative media outlets that have accused them of intentionally manipulating the voting process.

Both Fox News and Newsmax have recently aired retractions about some of their claims against the companies.

Coomer claims that he has been doxxed by right-wing outlets who have posted photos of him, details about his family and his address. He says he has been the subject of innumerable death threats.

