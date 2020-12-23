Diddy gifts his mom with $1 million check, Bentley for 80th birthday

Via his presents and praise on social media, Diddy celebrated 'the best mother in the world.'

Diddy is a successful rapper, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur-businessman, and now, the media mogul may have to add “gift-giver extraordinaire” to his title.

According to People, on Monday, Diddy gifted his mother, Janice Combs, with a $1 million check and a Bentley for her 80th birthday.

On her special birthday, Diddy posted a picture of his mother on Instagram with a caption full of praise and well-wishes.(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

On her special day, Diddy posted a picture of his mother on Instagram, captioning the picture: “I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly [and] absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ❤️ … and this is actually her at 80th … no filter … no edit 🖤!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS ❤️.”

The man made famous by Bad Boy also took to his Instagram stories to celebrate his mother’s big day. He shared in an Instagram story post, boasting on Monday: “Today is Dec. 21. On Dec. 21, my mother was born. My mother turned 80 years old. Now, that’s my hero right there. Ain’t nobody like your mama. I give glory to God for my mother.”

The Twitter account Got That Hip Hop shared a video of the moment Diddy presented the million-dollar check to his mother. Mama Combs is visibly shocked by the number written on it and exclaims “Oh, my god,” while everyone cheers around her.

Diddy also revealed that his 13-year-old daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila Star, share their special date with their grandmother, explaining how “this is what’s so crazy about today, apart from the moon and the stars aligning … with the universe coming together through all the stuff we’ve been through, this is the craziest thing — my twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star, it’s their birthday today too. You know we’re going up today, stay tuned.”

