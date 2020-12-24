‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris enters plea in child-pornography case

Harris was arrested in September of this year

Loading the player...

After his arrest earlier this year, Cheer star Jerry Harris has pleaded not guilty in his highly publicized child-pornography case.

Arrested in Naperville, Illinois on September 17, the reality TV star has spent every day since at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, remaining in custody without bond. Harris was initially indicted in September on felony charges of production of child pornography.

The New York Times reports that Harris faces “seven charges regarding five minor boys, including four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of receiving and attempting to receive child pornography, one count of traveling with the attempt to engage in sexual conduct with a minor and one count of enticement.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Read More: FBI looking for ‘potential additional’ Jerry Harris victims: report

Two of the alleged underaged victims have sued Harris in Texas. The attorneys representing the victims, Morgan Stewart and Sarah Klein, spoke of the victims’ mother, who provided said evidence to the FBI.

The statement reads, “This was made possible because our clients’ mother initially had the courage to report Harris to the FBI and provided evidentiary proof of the manipulation, sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation that her sons had suffered.”

According to court records, Harris has pleaded not guilty to all seven counts and did so during an arraignment hearing via telephone. If convicted, the New York Times reports that “the four sexual exploitation counts and the child pornography charge carry a sentence of at least 15 years each in prison, and the enticement charge carries a minimum of 10 years.”

DALLAS, TX – FEBRUARY 15: Oprah Winfrey speaks with the cast of Netflix’s “Cheer”, (L-R) Monica Aldama, Jerry Harris, Gabi Butler, Lexi Brumback, TT Barker and Dillon Brandt during Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at American Airlines Center on February 15, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Read More: ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris allegedly solicited minors for sex, under FBI investigation

Harris stepped into the spotlight after starring in the hit Netflix docuseries, Cheer, which follows the Navarro College Bulldogs cheerleading team. Harris was an instant favorite among fans and the media and served as the official Oscars correspondent for The Ellen Degeneres Show, and even appeared in a Todrick Hall song, “Mas(K)Ot (feat. Jerry Harris)”

The judge has requested that Harris remains in federal custody until a trial date is set.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

