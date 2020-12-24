Dems use Trump’s call for $2K stimulus against Republicans in Georgia runoff

Jon Ossoff tweeted three words — '$2,000 checks now' — and Rev. Raphael Warnock pressed his runoff opponent for action.

Senate Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are using President Donald Trump’s call to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 to improve their chances in the crucial Georgia races they both face.

Ossoff tweeted three words — “$2,000 checks now” — after Trump criticized the recently-passed $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package in Congress that included $600 checks for most Americans.

President Donald Trump on the south lawn of the White House as he heads to Mar-a-Lago for the holidays. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump released a video to his Twitter feed in which he called for payments of $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples.

His lengthy, rambling video from inside the White House set up a challenge to Republicans, specifically Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In a statement, Warnock pressed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, whom he is challenging for her Senate seat, for action. “As I’ve said from the start, the Senate should have acted on this months ago,” said Warnock, “and support for Georgians should have been far greater.”

“Donald Trump is right,” Warnock maintained. “Congress should swiftly increase direct payments to $2,000. Once and for all, Senator Loeffler should do what’s best for Georgia instead of focusing on what she can do for herself.”

Other Democrats also jumped on the president’s push for more money for everyday Americans.

“Let’s do it,” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. “Glad to see the President is willing to support our legislation. We can pass $2k checks this week if the Senate GOP agrees to stand down.”

“I’m in,” Senator Chuck Schumer wrote on Twitter. “Whaddya say, Mitch? Let’s not get bogged down with ideological offsets and unrelated items and just DO THIS! The American people deserve it.”

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley has also pressed for more money for families. She penned a viral tweet based on a Ludacris song, writing, “Move, Mitch, get out the way.”

The Democrats are continuing to push for more funding, citing the president’s request. House Republicans have sought to block the proposal, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi plans to call a full House vote next week.

“Today, on Christmas Eve morning, House Republicans cruelly deprived the American people of the $2,000 that the President agreed to support,” Pelosi said in a statement early Thursday. “If the President is serious about the $2,000 direct payments, he must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction. On Monday, I will bring the House back to session, where we will hold a recorded vote on our stand-alone bill to increase economic impact payments to $2,000.”

