Vanessa Bryant shares touching family photos on Christmas

In celebration of Christmas, Vanessa Bryant shared a throwback black-and-white family photo with her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant, who both tragically died in a helicopter accident in January.

Alongside the beautiful images, Vanessa, 38, added the caption: “Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts. Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.” She placed a series of heart emojis in the middle of the message.

In the first photo, she is pictured sitting on a white sofa with her remaining children — Bianka, Capri and Natalia — beside her. In the second photo, which figures to have been her last Christmas spent with Kobe and Gianna, Vanessa poses with her daughters and Kobe, who is smiling brightly with daughter Gianna leaning on his shoulder while he holds the youngest child, Capri, in his arms.

Active on social media, Vanessa has marked every holiday, birthday, and anniversary since Kobe’s and Gianna’s death with loving tributes. Realizing that Vanessa’s first Christmas without her husband and daughter might be particularly hard for her, celebrity friends, like singer Ciara, sent an outpouring of love and holiday cheer on the days leading up to Christmas.

On Wednesday evening, Vanessa shared a photo of the bright red Christmas tree, packed full of roses that her florist friend, Jeff Leatham had given her. She posted a series of video clips featuring the gorgeous tree, and seems to struggle to hold back tears in one clip when she says, “Look how gorgeous it is. Isn’t it beautiful?”

Sadly, while Vanessa tries to enjoy the holidays with her children, she is in the midst of a bitter legal battle with her mother, Sofia Lane, who claims that Kobe promised to take care of her for the rest of her life. Vanessa, on the other hand, says her mother is trying to extort her for a financial windfall.

