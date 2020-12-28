Here’s how Republicans plan to challenge Biden’s Electoral College win

A small group of House Republicans are reportedly planning to contest the certification of Joe Biden's election.

Loading the player...

The ratification of the presidential election results is usually uneventful. But this year, when Congress meets to certify that President-elect Joe Biden will take over the White House, the world will be watching.

A small group of House Republicans are reportedly planning to contest the certification of some states’ Electoral College votes, which will be presided over by Vice President Mike Pence. A challenge against the results cannot happen without at least one member of the Senate.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks ahead of the Christmas holiday at the Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly and privately urged his caucus to steer clear of the seditious plan. Yet, one incoming senator, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, has signaled he may pledge his support.

Tuberville will take his Senate seat days prior to the vote, which is set for Jan. 6, the day after the key Georgia Senate runoff race.

Read More: Michelle Obama gifted Barack Obama with art by wrongfully convicted man

Not surprisingly, the former college football coach and senator-elect has support in President Donald Trump, who has retweeted about him all weekend.

“He said, ‘You made me the most popular politician in the United States,'” Trump said of Tuberville earlier this month. “He’s great.”

Comparisons have been made to the 2000 election of President George W. Bush, which was certified by the U.S. Supreme Court. Less than 600 contested votes determined that election. Trump lost reelection to the presidency in 2020 by more than 7 million votes.

Read More: Fear grows that vaccine misinformation will be worse than election disinformation

Despite Trump’s election-fraud claims, his campaign has lost more than 50 court cases in his attempt to overturn last month’s election.

There is virtually zero chance that a handful of fringe Republicans will change the outcome of the election on Jan. 6. But that won’t stop them from trying.

GOP Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama told CNN he believes “we have multiple senators, and the question is not if, but how many.”

Read More: Omarosa says Trump is having a ‘psychotic episode’ over election loss

The pushback would open up the U.S. House and Senate to hours of baseless debates amid a deadly pandemic when the majority of the country is ready to move on.

According to polls, 63 percent of America’s voters overall say the 2020 presidential election was free and fair.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

