‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion part 3 recap: Monique Quits?

Monique said on Instagram Live that there was just too much drama last season and she'd now be focusing full time on her music

Well, we’ve finally reached the end of the road, folks. Sunday night, Bravo aired part three of the Real Housewives of Potomac season five reunion, and what a journey it’s been.

If you recall, part two ended with the showdown from Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels we’ve been waiting for all season. Monique remained emotionless while Candiace was distraught. She was so emotional that she had to walk off set to compose herself. In true Prince Charming fashion, her husband, Chris Bassett, came to her rescue with hugs and jokes until she was ready to return to the stage.

Once everyone regained composure, Monique denied speaking to the blogs but said that she knows that someone from her camp did. She admitted that Candiace waving her finger in her finger was a trigger from childhood trauma. She ultimately said the fight wasn’t about Candiace and apologized for the hurt she has caused.

However, as Candiace so kindly put it: that apology came “365 days later.” After all the back and forth on Twitter, lawsuits, and the ironic timing of Monique’s song ‘Drag Queens‘, too much damage has been done. It was interesting when Robyn Dixon openly shared that she believes Candiace took things too far when filing a lawsuit. Robyn, along with Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo, have been team Candiace the entire season, but it seems like all the women are just ready to move forward at this point.

In true reunion fashion, the husbands joined for the last installment, and Chris Samuels was not here for the small talk. It’s obvious that he and his wife have been waiting for this moment to address all the gossip and rumors since they sat out most of the season after the fight.

Chris S and Gizelle get into it over his comments on Instagram, seemingly threatening the women for spreading rumors about the paternity of his youngest son. All the housewives continue to claim there was no plot on the show about Monique having an affair or the paternity of her baby, which is kind of true.

Although she denies it, Gizelle was filmed talking about it to Robyn but Bravo never aired the footage. However, it was mentioned on Instagram Live and Candiace finally admits her part.

While there was lots of drama, part three was also a time for celebrations. For starters, Juan Dixon finally proposed to Robyn. Again! Although he was MIA from the reunion itself, Robyn was smiling ear-to-ear when discussing her plans for a small destination wedding, building their new house, and the success of her hat line, Embellished.

At the same time, Ray Huger surprised Karen Huger with his plans to renew their vows in celebration of their 25th wedding anniversary. Karen, who was taken by surprise, was moved to tears.

As we take some serious R&R time before season six, here’s what fans are already predicting for the upcoming year.

Candiace & Karen Reunite

Although the spotlight was mostly on Candiace and Monique, Candiace and Karen’s falling out was just as emotional for her as we saw last night. As much as Candiace wants to believe Karen doesn’t care about her, that’s the furthest thing from the truth. Karen tearfully shared that she wants the women to stop tearing each other down. If Candiace is open to it, I can see these two making amends sooner than later.

More Wendy, Please!

It’s clear that Wendy and her storyline got completely forgotten when the fight went down so fans are hoping the Osefo family will get their chance to shine next season. Now that Wendy has kind of found her place among the women, it would be great to see her let her hair down and have fun.

Goodbye Monique & Chris

On Monday, Monique took to Instagram Live to share that she is officially done with the Housewives franchise. She admits that this past season was too much drama and stress on her family plus she’s ready to lean into her music career full time. As much as we don’t want to see Monique leave, there’s too much tension between the Samuels and the other couples for them to move forward amicably.

Bravo has yet to confirm or deny the Samuels departure.

A New Housewife?

If Monique is indeed on her way out, it would only make sense for Bravo to bring in a new housewife. Twitter has been speculating if Bravo would be messy enough to bring back Charisse Jackson-Jordan, the friend who started the rumor about Monique and her trainer, or will they shake it up and bring in someone completely new?

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see in 2021.

