Proud Boys plan to blend in with Antifa at January 6 rally

'Jan 6th is gonna be epic,' said one Proud Boy

Loading the player...

The Proud Boys, a far-right group, plan to head to Washington, DC on January 6 to rally in support of President Donald Trump when Congress finalizes the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In an effort to “stop the steal,” and in protest of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November, a Proud Boys member revealed on Parler that “the most notorious group of extraordinary gentlemen” will be protesting while Congress completes the final step of the election process.

Read More: ‘SoHo Karen’ has history of unruly behavior, run-ins with police

Leaders of the group shared their intentions to wear “all black” and arrive “incognito,” with their online followers.

According to Business Insider, Enrique Tarrio, chairman of The Proud Boys said they will stray from the notable yellow and black uniform of shirts, military armor, and “Make America Great Again” hats.

“We will not be wearing our traditional Black and Yellow. We might dress in all BLACK for the occasion,” Tarrio said.

A member of the Proud Boys wearing a t-shirt that reads “death to liberals” stands with other Proud Boys in Freedom Plaza during a protest on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Antifa, an anti-fascist movement, are known for wearing black and The Proud Boys said they intend to “be incognito” in order to “spread across downtown DC in smaller teams.”

“We will not be attending DC in colors. We will be blending in as one of you. You won’t see us. You’ll even think we are you,” Joe Biggs, an organizer for the group said on Parler. “We are going to smell like you, move like you, and look like you. The only thing we’ll do that’s us is think like us! Jan 6th is gonna be epic.”

Read More: Larry King battling COVID-19 in LA hospital

Olivia Troye, a former top aide to Vice President Mike Pence, voiced her concerns about Trump encouraging the behavior of his supporters in an MSNBC interview. She said it may lead to violence on January 6.

“This is what he does. He tweets. He incites it. He gets his followers and supporters to behave in this manner, and these people think that they’re being patriotic because they are supporting Donald Trump,” Troye said.

The BIG Protest Rally in Washington, D.C., will take place at 11.00 A.M. on January 6th. Locational details to follow. StopTheSteal! January 1, 2021

The Proud Boys and Antifa have a history of confrontations including last month where four people were stabbed in Washington D.C. and another shot in Olympia, Washington. In 2018, members of The Proud Boys were caught on camera assaulting Antifa members outside of a Republican club in New York City.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

