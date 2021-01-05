Alexis Ohanian calls former tennis champ a ‘racist/sexist clown’ after Serena Williams comments

It looks like Serena's hubby Alexis has all the smoke for Ion Tiriac who said the champion should retire

We all know Serena Williams is the G.O.A.T., but that doesn’t mean everyone gives her the respect she deserves.

While Williams may be used to the jabs from her haters, her husband Alexis Ohanian is not here for the shade and he recently clapped back at Madrid Open owner Ion Tiriac after he made some sideways comments about the icon.

“Serena was a sensational player,” Tiriac told Romanian public channel TVR in a recent interview. “If she had a little decency, she would retire. At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago.”

Ohanian slammed the former tennis player on social media in response to the comments.

“2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family,” he posted on Twitter. “Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks.”

2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 4, 2021

This isn’t the first time the 81-year-old has thrown shade at Williams and it’s also not the first time her man has defended her. In 2018, Tiriac made some similar comments and said “I would like to see something else, I would like to see a player like [German tennis legend] Steffi Graf.”

At the time, Williams responded by insisting she planned to address it with him.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I always say people are entitled to their opinion…Clearly there’s more to women’s tennis than me,” she told The New York Times then. “There’s a lot more, but I’ll have words with him, believe me, I’ll have words with him. It’s an ignorant comment, and it’s a sexist comment, and maybe he’s an ignorant man.”

Ohanian took to social media to respond and he wasn’t as polite.

Had to Google it… turns out my 3 year old has more Grand Slam victories than this 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/Q2pgsNWFAj — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 4, 2021

“Had to Google it… turns out my 3 year old has more Grand Slam victories than this (clown emojis).”

Business Dad life never stops. Though sometimes it pauses for a family photo. Trying to do the best I can for these two. pic.twitter.com/5HH14k5dnE — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) December 30, 2020

