Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler will object to certification of Biden win

Her demand for 'confidence & integrity in our election system' came hours before sharing a stage with Trump.

In a last-ditch effort to rally supporters of embattled President Donald Trump to her campaign, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler announced that she would stand against the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win on Wednesday.

“On January 6th, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process,” Loeffler wrote in a statement on her Twitter account Monday afternoon.

Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler speaks at a Monday-night campaign rally at Dalton Regional Airport as President Donald Trump looks on. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

She also wrote that she has “already introduced legislation to establish a commission to investigate election irregularities & recommend election integrity measures, which I will be working to get passed in the Senate.”

“We must restore trust, confidence & integrity in our election system,” Loeffler concluded.

Hours after her announcement, she and Trump shared a campaign-rally stage in Dalton, Georgia.

Georgia Sen. David Perdue also noted that he is encouraging fellow Republicans to object to the count.

Because his term officially ended on Sunday, and the results of today’s highly-anticipated runoff race between himself and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff will not be certified by Wednesday, Perdue will not be able to cast an objection.

“I’m encouraging my colleagues to object. This is something that the American people demand right now,” Perdue said in a clip from an interview with Fox News he shared on his Twitter page. “There are huge irregularities in Georgia. They need to be investigated, and they need to be corrected, in my opinion.”

The congressional meeting on Jan. 6 is the final step in the process required by the Constitution to confirm the Electoral College win of President-elect Joe Biden.

First, Congress will meet to count the electoral votes, and the presiding officer, Vice President Mike Pence, will present the certificates of the electoral votes in alphabetical order of each of the 50 states to be recorded.

If there is an objection from any state — in writing by a senator and representative of that state, which is expected Wednesday — the session will suspend, and the House and Senate will go into separate sessions to consider the objection for up to two hours.

In each session, the objection will be voted on, and the vote will stand if there is no majority vote, which is inevitable tomorrow, given the Democrats who will be present.

Ultimately, Pence will announce Biden as the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris as his — and America’s — vice president.

