Capitol protests organized by Alabama AG’s nonprofit group

Ahead of the protest, the nonprofit sent out robocalls that said the time and place citizens should meet

Loading the player...

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall plays a key role in the group that helped organize the protest rally that took place in D.C. prior to the deadly revolt at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Marshall is at the helm of the Republican Attorneys General Association’s dark-money nonprofit, Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF), which is listed as a participating organization for the March to Save America on the march’s website. Although the website has been taken down, archived versions confirm RLDF as a participating group, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaking a COVID-19 press conference. (VIA GOVERNOR’S OFFICE/HAL YEAGER)

“I am honored to lead RAGA’s policy branch, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, and bring conservative attorneys generals together in promotion of federalism, freedom, and the rule of law,” Marshall said in a Nov. 10 statement to RAGA.

Read More: Protesters demand answers after police gun down the wrong man in Alabama mall shooting

As previously reported by theGrio, Marshall came under fire when he refused to seek criminal charges against an unnamed police officer in the fatal shooting of Emantic Bradford Jr. that occurred on Thanksgiving night in 2019.

As I have said several times now, there is no more dangerous politician in Alabama than Steve Marshall. He has no guiding principles and is unashamed to do literally anything to further his own career. Including attacking free and fair American elections. https://t.co/vfvYByytlu January 7, 2021

Ahead of the protest, RDLF sent out robocalls that said the time and place citizens should meet, Documented reported.

“I’m calling for the Rule of Law Defense Fund with an important message,” the robocall stated, according to Documented. “The march to save America is tomorrow in Washington D.C. at the Ellipse in President’s Park between E St. and Constitution Avenue on the south side of the White House, with doors opening at 7:00 a.m. At 1:00 p.m., we will march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal. We are hoping patriots like you will join us to continue to fight to protect the integrity of our elections.”

Read More: Thousands march in D.C. after Trump’s election fraud claims

On Wednesday, Marshall issued a statement condemning the violence at the Capitol, but failed to mention the pivotal role he played in leading the group that helped organize the march.

Alabama AG Steve Marshall's tweet commemorating National Law Enforcement Day isn't getting a great reaction from others. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Di1uMcVPJU — Eddie Burkhalter (@BurkhalterEddie) January 9, 2021

“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the actions of those who today attempted to storm the Capitol, a place where passionate but peaceful protestors had gathered and lawmakers debated inside,” Marshall said in the statement.

“Our country is built upon the foundation of the rule of law. American democracy guarantees the right of peaceful protest. Those who chose to engage in violence and anarchy should and will be held accountable under the law,” he continued.

In a statement to APR, RAGA’s executive director Adam Piper said neither RAGA nor RLDF was involved with the planning of the Capitol rally and he seemed to place the blame on staff.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

