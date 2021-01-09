Oregon state representative opened doors for protesters

The intruders were protesting Oregon's COVID-19 restrictions

While many are still aghast at the footage of rowdy pro-Trump insurgents easily bypassing police as they stormed the Capitol, a new video has surfaced, revealing an incident at the Capitol building in Oregon last month that was eerily reminiscent of Wednesday’s breach.

On Friday night, a video was released of Republican Oregon Rep. Mike Nearman pushing a door open as he exited the Oregon state Capitol, allowing protesters to enter the building as a legislative session was underway on December 21.

In the security footage, Nearman seems unperturbed at finding a group of protesters on the other side of the glass doors. Without breaking his stride, the lawmaker pushes the door open, thereby allowing a protester carrying a flag to enter the premises.

JUST IN: surveillance video at the Oregon Capitol shows @Oregon_GOP Rep. Mike Nearman opening the door for right wing demonstrators on December 21st. Nearman is under @ORStatePolice investigation. https://t.co/rw4kgPasvS pic.twitter.com/d5f9fXwqI5 — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) January 8, 2021

More protesters, some carrying weapons, are then seen entering the building before state police force them out, resulting in a scuffle. Those who entered the building illegally, some carrying rifles, had been protesting the state’s COVID-19 restrictions outside at the time.

According to TMZ, Nearman’s nonchalance in allowing the protesters inside seems more damning in light of the fact that pro-Trump demonstrators had gathered outside the state Capitol to protest the state’s coronavirus shutdowns, and they were literally banging on the glass doors trying to break their way in (just like at the U.S. Capitol).

According to The Hill, at the time of the breach, a coronavirus special session was underway inside the Capitol.

Nearman is vice president of an immigration group that is considered a hate-group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. One of his aides, Angela Roman, was a member of the Oregon Three Percenters, an extremist right-wing paramilitary group per the New York Daily News.

Nearman has refused to respond to questions regarding his role in the Dec. 21 incident.

