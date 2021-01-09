YouTube cancels Steve Bannon’s podcast

'Channels that receive a strike are temporarily suspended from posting or live streaming,' read a statement from YouTube

YouTube has banned Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast on Friday for violating their terms of service after a recent appearance from former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

During the interview, Giuliani blamed Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol riots on Democrats, who he said censored and singled out protestors, according to Media Matters.

He also continued to echo President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

“You keep being told you can’t say there was fraud. They know there was fraud. Probably half of those people there observed it. And then they have phonies get up and say there’s no fraud,” Giuliani told Bannon. “It’s like hearing someone saying they didn’t rob your home and they did rob your home and they took all your belongings. So are they angry? Of course, they’re angry.

YouTube previously warned that they would be suspending and banning accounts that spread misinformation. On Twitter, @YouTubeInsider issued a series of tweets.

“Due to the disturbing events that transpired yesterday, and given that the election results have now been certified, starting today *any* channels posting new videos with false claims in violation of our policies will now receive a strike,” read one tweet.

The statement continued, “Over the last month, we’ve removed thousands of videos which spread misinformation claiming widespread voter fraud changed the result of the 2020 election, including several videos President Trump posted to his channel.”

YouTube said that any new content that violates their new guidelines will “be removed without penalty,” with the grace period ending on Inauguration Day.

“Channels that receive a strike are temporarily suspended from posting or live streaming. Channels that receive three strikes in the same 90-day period will be permanently removed from YouTube. We apply our policies and penalties consistently, regardless of who uploads it.”

According to The Hill, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook removed a video of Trump on Wednesday spreading his claims of voter fraud but urging his supporters to go home.

