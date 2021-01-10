Local GOP chair in Nevada says Trump will get second term

'Trump will be president for another four years,' read a letter on the Nye County Republican Party website

In the aftermath of the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol and following the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win, the Nye County Republican Party chairman released a letter on Friday filled with wild conspiracy theories, gloom and doom predictions, and the pronouncement that President “Trump will be president for another four years. Biden will not be president.”

Although the letter is not signed, the website identified Chris Zimmerman as its chair, 8NewsNow reported. An updated message stated that it’s not signed because: “The intended audience was our rural membership and they all know me.” The outlet could not confirm Zimmerman was the writer.

“The next 12 days will be something to tell the grandchildren! It’s 1776 all over again!” the letter states. The Nye County Republican Party’s website, which includes the phrase, “Welcome to Trump Country” on its homepage, crashed on-and-off Saturday and Sunday. Ironically, an Internet blackout was one of the predictions mentioned in the letter.

“Let me be clear: Trump will be president for another four years. Biden will not be president,” the Nye County GOP chairman wrote. “Yes, I know those are shocking words in these crazy days.”

The letter includes a long list of unfounded baseless accusations of voter fraud. It also lists eight “milestones to watch for in the coming days.” They include a message from the president over the nationwide Emergency Alert System, “bombshell evidence,” a reminder that U.S. citizens have been under a state of emergency since 2018 which gives the president “many powers to act,” and it predicted that despite all evidence to the contrary, Trump would be sworn in for a second term on January 20.

Alluding to a sort of Armageddon finale in the upcoming 12 days, the letter concluded with a dire warning. “As the days unfold, let’s maintain communications among ourselves and try to help our neighbor to understand what is happening. Turn off the television as they have demonstrated they are clearly only falsifying the media to maintain control over your thinking. Do not despair but pray for our country, for Trump and his supporters, and for a national repentance to be stirred nationwide.”

