Abby D. Phillip to anchor CNN’s ‘Inside Politics Sunday’

Phillip has also been named CNN's senior political correspondent

Loading the player...

After a breakout year, Abby D. Phillip will officially become the new anchor of CNN’s Inside Politics Sunday later this month.

A political correspondent on CNN, Phillip spent much of last year covering the 2020 presidential election. Phillip, 32, quickly went viral on social media with her sharp political commentary while viewers awaited the results of the election. Now as we head into a new era and a new administration, Phillip is anchoring her own show on the network as well as stepping into a new official title.

CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip. (Photo: CNN)

Read More: CNN’s Abby Phillip sums up how Black women possibly ended Trump’s political career

CNN announced this morning that Phillip will be taking over Inside Politics Sunday. CNN’s official announcement reads, “Abby Phillip will become the anchor of Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip, from 8-9 a.m. ET on Sundays, beginning January 24th. Phillip has also been named the network’s senior political correspondent.”

I'm so thrilled to be taking the reins of Inside Politics Sunday from my friend and colleague @JohnKingCNN starting on January 24th. Could not be more proud to be joining this incredible @CNN franchise! https://t.co/odlIvfxUiK — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 11, 2021

The New York Times recently covered Phillip and her success on the news network. In the interview, she opened up about covering politics in the Trump years.

“In some ways, Donald Trump has made a lot of reporters better reporters…the relentless fact-checking you have to do with this president is unlike anything I have experienced before. It has done away with the practice of giving figures in Washington the benefit of the doubt when it comes to truthfulness, and that’s OK, in a bipartisan way.”

(Credit: Abby D. Phillip)

As it became clear President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris were set to win the election, Phillip called it “a proving moment” for the political strength of Black women. In the viral clip, she stated, “Black women did that, and I think seeing a Black woman on the ticket with Joe Biden, on the cusp of the moment, I think is something that will go down in history.”

She continued to explain, “Donald Trump’s political career began with the racist birther lie, it may very well end with a Black woman in the White House.”

Abby Phillip: "Donald Trump's political career began with the racist birther lie. It may very well end with a Black woman in the White House." pic.twitter.com/FlCCZyqnVl — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 6, 2020

Read More: LeBron James, CNN to partner on Tulsa race massacre documentary

Starting Jan. 24, you can watch Phillip in Inside Politics Sunday With Abby Phillip on Sunday mornings from 8-9 a.m. ET. on CNN.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

