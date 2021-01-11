Washington Monument closed due to ‘credible threats to visitors’

The Washington Monument will be closed and tours suspended through Jan. 24 due to continuing threats from right-wing American extremists over the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

In a statement posted on its website, the U.S. National Park Service — which operates the National Mall and Memorial Parks — warned of possible disruptions to Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, including the “set-up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas,” wrote superintendent Jeffrey P. Reinbold.

“Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021,” he said.

“In response, the National Park Service will suspend tours of the Washington Monument beginning Jan. 11, 2021 through Jan. 24, 2021 and may institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources” the statement continued. “These temporary closures are based upon a determination, in consultation with the local authorities, that such actions are necessary for the maintenance of public health and safety.”

The closures comes less than a week after the deadly raid on the U.S. Capitol carried out by white, Pro-Trump domestic terrorists.

theGRIO previously reported, Capitol Police had a heads up about potential violence headed their way before the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The New York City Police Department and the FBI warned Capitol Police about the potential danger that could surface during the protests so it is still unclear why they were so ill-prepared, reports NBC News.

Despite the social media posts advertising the riot, a senior FBI official said there was no way to predict the unprecedented acts that happened that day.

“Social media is just part of a full intelligence picture, and while there was First Amendment-protected activity on social media to include some people making threats, to this point, investigators have not found that there was an organized plot to access the Capitol.”

Meanwhile, many inauguration events had been scheduled to be held virtually due to the COVID pandemic.

