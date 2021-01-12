Don Lemon: Trump ‘the biggest snowflake of them all’

Lemon was fueled by Hogan Gidley's claim that President Trump is 'the most masculine person I think to ever hold the White House.'

CNN Tonight host Don Lemon blasted President Donald Trump and Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley on his show Monday for “pathetic” assertions made by the latter.

Gidley, appearing on Fox News Channel’s Bill Hemmer Reports earlier Monday, responded to a question from Bill Hemmer about whether Trump’s permanent suspension from Twitter had “emasculated” the president.

Said Gidley: “The most masculine person I think to ever hold the White House is the president of the United States.”

Last night on CNN Tonight, Lemon played the clip and responded incredulously.

“I’ve heard a lot of pathetic things from this White House,” said Lemon. “This one really takes the cake.”

“A big tough guy who incited a riot and then hid in the White House for five days and still refuses to take responsibility,” Lemon ranted. “He’s the president of the United States.”

“He’s the most masculine’ — come on, man… Shut up,” he said angrily. “Shut up! He is the biggest snowflake of them all, the biggest one.”

“Why are you coddling his feelings all the time?” Lemon asked rhetorically.

In his Fox News interview, Gidley referred to Facebook and Twitter banning the president’s accounts as “a systematic attack against, not just him, but against 75 million Americans who disagree with the socialist, communist vision that Democrats have for this country. That is completely unfair.”

Even more shockingly, Gidley encouraged business owners to reopen their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

“And by the way, if Twitter and Facebook are private businesses, and you can’t do anything about it,” he maintained, “then I think every pizza shop owner, every gym owner, every restaurant should open up right now and say, ‘If you’re going to allow Facebook and Twitter to act the way they’re acting, then we’re going to open up as well.’”

Lemon concluded his comments of incredulity with a prediction.

“The president’s legacy will be not the most masculine president,” he said, “but the biggest loser we have ever had as president.”

