McCarthy says ‘undisputedly’ no evidence Antifa participated in Capitol riots

Despite rumors, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Antifa was not involved in last week’s Capitol takeover.

Per a conference call on Monday, McCarthy insisted there was “undisputedly” no evidence that supports Antifa was involved despite news outlets saying otherwise, Axios reported. He also addressed the possible impeachment of outgoing-President Donald Trump.

McCarthy said despite the fact that he is upset about the Jan. 6 riot that left five dead, he does not think impeaching Trump is the answer and that it could further divide the nation.

“Having spoken to so many of you, I know we are all taking time to process the events of that day. Please know I share your anger and your pain,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to members.

He added, “In the same breath, I have also heard profound resolve from our conference in the face of this evil. From the dean of the House to our new members who were just sworn in a week ago, you feel an even deeper sense of service and move forward with a renewed clarity of purpose—both for our shared principles and for the future of our nation.”

Personally, I continue to believe that an impeachment at this time would have the opposite effect of bringing our country together when we need to get America back on a path towards unity and civility.”

As previously reported by theGrio , Trump’s allies called out Antifa for participating in the riot. Without sound evidence, reports swirled that anti-fascist activists invaded the Capitol last Wednesday.

According to NBC News, allies of Trump pushed the narrative that Antifa made up the violent mob that attacked the nation’s Capitol building, despite ample video footage of pro-Trump supporters terrorizing Washington, D.C. and vandalizing government property.

“I don’t know if the reports are true, but The Washington Times has just reported some pretty compelling evidence from a facial recognition company that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. “They were masquerading as Trump supporters, and in fact were members of the violent terrorist group Antifa.”

