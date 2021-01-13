Man pictured in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ shirt at Capitol riots arrested

Robert Keith Packer was being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk, Virginia, before attending federal court

The rioter pictured at the U.S. Capitol in the “Camp Auschwitz” shirt has been arrested.

The image of 56-year-old Robert Keith Packer went viral after social media users noticed his black hoodie with the words “Camp Auschwitz” in white letters on top of an image of a skull. He was arrested on Wednesday.

According to ABC News, he was arrested in Newport News, Virginia, and faces charges of “unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

Robert Keith Packer Image:Tidewater Regional Jail

According to NBC News, Packer was charged with two federal offenses during his initial appearance; knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

It wasn’t until the FBI received a complaint including two pictures of Packer wearing the “Camp Auschwitz” shirt. FBI Special Agent Paul Fisher also received an image of Packer wearing the same shirt at a Newport News store on Dec. 11.

Packer was being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk, Virginia, before attending federal court. Upon his release, he was instructed to stay out of Washington, D.C., and is due back in virtual court on Jan. 19. A public defender will be representing him.

In the past, Packer has been charged with driving under the influence, assault and battery, being drunk in public, and probation violation.

Per theGrio, criminally-minded civilians weren’t the only ones in attendance at the riots. Police officers allegedly contributed to the unethical destruction.

This week, a Washington D.C police officer has come forward to make some stunning allegations about off-duty police officers and even some military members being among the rioters who took part in last Wednesday’s siege.

A @DCPoliceDept officer says off-duty police officers and members of the military, who were among the rioters, flashed their badges and I.D. cards as they attempted to overrun the US Capitol. https://t.co/iIupUMIr9H via @politico — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 8, 2021

According to Politico, the officers in question covertly flashed their badges and identification cards at on-duty officers as they joined in on the attempt to overrun the U.S. Capitol.

“If these people can storm the Capitol building with no regard to punishment, you have to wonder how much they abuse their powers when they put on their uniforms,” the officer wrote in a public Facebook post.

Despite other accounts corroborating this assertion and numerous videos circulating on social media of officers fraternizing with the rioters – at times even stopping to take selfies with them – D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee maintained that the department was unprepared for the violence.

Thursday, Contee said in a press conference that there was “no intelligence that suggested there would be a breach of the U.S. Capitol.”

