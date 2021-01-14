‘Queen & Slim’ director Melina Matsoukas lands first look deal with MGM

'It is rare to find a partnership that is rooted in empowering and elevating underrepresented filmmakers and narratives.'

Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas — through her production company De La Revolución Films — has signed a two-year, first look film production deal with MGM.

In addition to directing and executive producing HBO’s Insecure, Matsoukas is best known for helming music videos for artists such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, and Beyoncé. She is the mastermind behind the visuals for the singer’s “Formation” single, which won the 2017 Grammy for Best Music Video.

In 2019, Bey paid tribute to her friend in a speech she delivered at the AFI Awards to honor her longtime collaborator.

“After over a decade of collaborating with Melina we’ve become family,” she said. “In 2005, she managed to shoot five videos with me in three days, creating beautiful imagery with little to no budget. We’ve come a long ways since those days.”

The superstar added, “[Melina] is holding up a mirror for people who look like you and me to see ourselves, saying, ‘You are beautiful, and your stories matter.'”

Bey continued, “Her drive, vision, taste level, and storytelling is boldly unapologetic.”

Matsoukas’ MGM deal reunites her with Pamela Abdy, MGM Film Group President, who collaborated with the award-winning producer on her directorial debut Queen & Slim. The 2019 crime drama was penned by Emmy winner Lena Waithe and starred Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith. The project was nominated for a DGA Award for First-Time Feature Film and earned Matsoukas the Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal from the AFI.

“Melina is a brilliant filmmaker and storyteller, who brings truth and a singular vision to everything she creates. As we continue to build on the great legacy of MGM, Melina will be a key part of this storied studio’s entry into its next century,” Abdy and chairman Michael De Luca said in a joint statement, per TheWrap.

“It is rare to find a partnership that is rooted in empowering and elevating underrepresented filmmakers and narratives. I look forward to collaborating with Pam and Mike on creating unique films that give space to the powerful and diverse voices of the world,” Matsoukas said.

