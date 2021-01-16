Voting machine stories were made up, conservative website says

American Thinker published stories accusing Dominion of 'deleting' millions of votes

American Thinker, a right-wing opinion website, recently issued a retraction against their stories regarding Dominion Voting Systems’s machines in the 2020 presidential election.

Thomas Lifson, editor and publisher of the website, said in the statement that they received a letter from the Dominion Voting Systems’s lawyers stating that the company was “the victim of defamatory statements” and that a previous article that was published had “false statements.”

According to Mediaite, Dominion was one of the many companies that faced voter fraud accusations from President Donald Trump after the election. American Thinker published stories accusing Dominion of “deleting” millions of votes in favor of Trump and attempted to connect the company with Antifa and Venzuela.

“American Thinker and contributors Andrea Widburg, R.D. Wedge, Brian Tomlinson, and Peggy Ryan have published pieces on www.AmericanThinker.com that falsely accuse US Dominion Inc., Dominion Voting Systems, Inc., and Dominion Voting Systems Corporation (collectively ‘Dominion’) of conspiring to steal the November 2020 election from Donald Trump,” the statement read.

“These pieces rely on discredited sources who have peddled debunked theories about Dominion’s supposed ties to Venezuela, fraud on Dominion’s machines that resulted in massive vote switching or weighted votes, and other claims falsely stating that there is credible evidence that Dominion acted fraudulently.”

The website apologized for the causing harm and misrepresenting Dominion’s role in the presidential election.

“These statements are completely false and have no basis in fact. Industry experts and public officials alike have confirmed that Dominion conducted itself appropriately and that there is simply no evidence to support these claims,” the statement continued.

Dominion’s website called the disinformation surrounding the election “dangerous and threatens democracy” with facts regarding their voting systems and said that such claims have been “debunked by fact-checkers.”

“All 2020 election audits and recounts using Dominion technology have validated the accuracy and reliability of results, confirming the integrity of election outcomes,” the website said. “Baseless claims about the integrity of the system or the accuracy of the results have been dismissed by election authorities, subject matter experts and third-party fact-checkers.”

