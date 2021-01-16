Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint

The man, Wesley Allen Beeler, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license

Police have arrested a man with a handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition at a checkpoint in Washington set up ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Wesley Allen Beeler was charged with carrying a pistol without a license after being stopped at the checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

So wesley Allen Beeler gets arrested for trying to get passed a checkpoint in DC carrying a gun and 500 rounds of ammo, goes to court and gets released on his own recognizance???????

Court documents say Beeler approached the checkpoint but did not have a valid credential for that area. An officer noticed he had “firearms-related stickers” on his vehicle and asked him if he had any weapons inside.

The papers say Beeler told the officers he had a handgun under the armrest and police detained him at the scene. They searched his car and found a high-capacity magazine in the 9mm handgun, along with more than 500 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle. Authorities said he didn’t have a license to carry the gun in Washington.

Washington Post is reporting Wesley Allen Beeler has been released on his own recognizance by a D.C. Superior Court judge. Mother is shocked. Says he told her he was going to D.C. to help secure downtown. Beeler's 31 and works in private security.

Beeler’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

