Photo shows Trump ally’s notes which reference martial law

On Friday, Washington Post photographer, Jabin Botsford, managed to capture a partial image of the notes that MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell, otherwise known as the “MyPillow guy,” carried into the West Wing.

The notes included words such as “Insurrection Act” and “martial law.” Many began speculating about whether or not outgoing President Donald Trump could invoke the Insurrection Act and declare martial law and mobilize the military in a coup to override President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

@MyPillowUSA CEO Michael Lindell shows off his notes before going into the West Wing at the White House on Friday, Jan 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/AY6AyJNSyE January 15, 2021

Judging by the notes, the “MyPillow guy,” who is an avid Trump supporter, appeared to be primed to discuss that very tactic with people inside the White House.

Although some of the words on the typed pages were obscured, other visible phrases included “be taken immediately to save the Constitution,” “done massive research on these issues,” and “Foreign Interference in the election. Trigger … powers. Make clear this is China/Iran.”

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell waits outside the West Wing of the White House before entering on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The name Kash Patel was mentioned in a notation that read: “Move Kash Patel to Acting CIA,” apparently referring to the position of “acting CIA director.” Patel, a Trump loyalist, is currently the chief of staff for the Defense Department.

It is not clear who Lindell met with in the White House. However, per HuffPost, his visit was brief, and the notes he had in hand were from an unidentified attorney. Lindell denied there was any mention of martial law in the typed notes, though the words are undeniably printed on the page that appears in the photo.

My Pillow guy Mike Lindell confirms he met with Trump for 5 min, says he offered what he described as evidence of election fraud. Lindell says Trump told him to hand material to WH aides. Lindell claimed the words “martial law” do not appear in the documents despite photos. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2021

Lindell told inconsistent stories regarding exactly whom he visited at the White House, telling The Daily Beast he met with White House attorneys, who said “they would look into his suggestions,” and telling the Washington Examiner that he had a ten-minute visit with the president and an aide, adding that Trump returned his notes to him.

Like other staunch Trump devotees, Lindell has repeatedly claimed that the November election was rigged.

