Mom accused of killing infant daughter, stabbing child’s father

The 22-year-old home healthcare aide told the judge she suffers from drug addiction and mental illness

Corrie Shanikah Cowlay-Saunders told authorities she killed her infant daughter after allegedly stabbing her child’s father in the neck on Thursday. She is being held on homicide charges, amongst others, per Pennlive.com.

The 22-year-old home healthcare aide is being charged with burglary, aggravated assault, endangering a child’s welfare, recklessly endangering another person, attempted homicide, criminal trespass, unauthorized use of vehicle, and possession of an instrument of crime. She is currently being held without bail.

“I said to myself he is the one who deserves to die, so I went to his house to kill him,” said Cowlay-Saunders to officers about Cordell Faltz, her daughter’s father.

The couple broke up last year, so when Faltz woke up to Cowlay-Saunders standing in his bedroom, he asked her to leave, but she refused.

After Faltz escorted her out of his bedroom into another, Cowlay-Saunders stabbed him in the neck and behind the ear. She then ran out of the house and stole his car. While fighting to stay conscious, Faltz was able to dial 911.

Simultaneously, Cowlay-Saunders had crashed the vehicle near the city’s intersection of Railway Street and Maxwell Place. When authorities arrived at the scene, she confessed that her baby, Cailania Faltz, was dead.

Corrie Shanikah Cowlay-Saunders Image: WILLIAMSPORT BUREAU OF POLICE

The five-month-old infant was not in the car, but police discovered her at the mother’s home deceased with bruising on her neck. They are currently investigating the cause of death.

The mother allegedly went to the home of her ex’s new girlfriend just the night before, lured her outside, and got into a physical altercation with her. Police were called around 3:11 a.m. due to a disturbance complaint.

While being arraigned, the mother told District Judge Christian D. Frey she suffers from drug addiction and mental illness.

