Jennifer Lopez denies getting botox in classy response to online critic

The singer recently launched her own skincare line, JLo Beauty

Loading the player...

In the comments under a JLo Beauty promotional video, Jennifer Lopez denies getting botox and rises above while responding to online critics on her Instagram.

Lopez recently launched her skincare line, JLo Beauty, and has been promoting her new products on social media. In a recent video, she shared the effects of one of her new face masks from the skincare line.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Read More: J. Lo and A-Rod no longer in talks to buy the Mets

She says in the video, “OK, I just took off the mask. Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face. It is glowing and gorgeous, and tight and yummy and like, Oh my God, this is the best mask that I’ve ever, ever tried.”

While Lopez proudly shared the results of her mask, one Instagram user in the comments seemed less than impressed.

Writing that Lopez must use other methods to get her youthful look, the user commented, “…Can I just mention that brows and forehead don’t move at all when you talk or try to express..you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying.”

Lopez quickly shut the commenter down. She wrote, “LOL that’s just my face!!! ….for the 500 millionth time…I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin’.”

Lopez continued by sneaking in a cheeky plug of her brand new products, before offering some personal beauty advice of her own.

The singer wrote, “Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others. Don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate.”

JLo Beauty is available for purchase at Sephora and Amazon.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

