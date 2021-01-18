Michelle Williams slams troll: ‘Stay out of a woman’s uterus’

The singer's memoir is set for release later this year

Loading the player...

In an exchange under a recent Instagram video, Michelle Williams slams an internet troll who questioned why the Destiny’s Child singer has yet to produce any children.

Williams is gearing up to release her official memoir, “Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours” later this year, and promoting it on Instagram.

Along with a new podcast, Checking In With Michelle Williams, the singer/actress is gearing up for an incredibly busy year. Even still, some haters managed to find a way to her page.

Read More: Michelle Williams’ father dies at 68: ‘The Lord took you in his arms’

Getty Images

On one of her latest Instagram posts, a user commented, “Michelle I love you but you need some children…u r 2 bored…” and it didn’t take long before Williams responded. The singer wrote back, “You’re an idiot!!!!” along with some laughing emojis. The social media user then responded to Williams, writing, “woooooooow that was uncalled for thank you.”

This led to a lengthy response from Williams that has subsequently gained steam on social media.

The singer immediately clapped back, writing, “No, what’s uncalled for is you telling a woman that she needs to have children. What if that woman CAN’T have children?? What if that woman DOESN’T WANT children. WATCH YOUR MOUTH and FINGERS….” She continued to defend herself and call out the user’s unacceptable behavior, writing, “Don’t you ever let that come out of your mouth or your fingers on a comment section again to ANYBODY. I would have ignored by too many people need to stay out of a woman’s uterus!!! Now scram and be blessed.”

The person who’d written the post took the blistering comeback with grace, ultimately apologizing to Williams.

“Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours” is set for release on May 25.

Read More: Michelle Williams tells public to stop mixing her up with ‘Fosse/Verdon’ actress

Williams told Essence last year, “I’m ready to share…I’ve been a very transparent person and now I’m ready to share the good, bad, and ugly parts of my journey—the concerning part of my journey. The parts I didn’t understand that led to certain responses and decisions being made.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

