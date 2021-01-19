Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R. to perform at 2021 Super Bowl

Sullivan will collaborate with country singer Eric Church to sing the 'Star-Spangled Banner'

The 2021 Superbowl performances are looking very soulful this year.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that R&B singers Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. will perform at the event. H.E.R. will sing “America the Beautiful,” while Sullivan will perform “Star-Spangled Banner,” per People Magazine.

H.E.R. is slated to perform “America the Beautiful” during the pre-game activities. She shared the news via Twitter Tuesday morning.

“I’ll be in Tampa Bay for the @NFL #SBLV to sing ‘America the Beautiful’ as part of the Super Bowl on @CBS Kick-Off Show at 6 PM ET,” H.E.R. tweeted. “Make sure to tune in!”

Sullivan will collaborate with country singer Eric Church to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The last time two performers sang the anthem together was in 2006 with Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin.

Sullivan has yet to write a post about the performance, but she retweeted a fan’s message congratulating her. The tweet was a clip of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on winning the election.

The caption read, “We did it, Jaz. You’re gonna be the next performer of the Super Bowl @jsullivanmusic.”

The 33-year-old Philadelphia native recently dropped the highly anticipated Heaux Tales after a five-year break. A week after its release, the album already made it to #4 on the Billboard charts. Her last project, Reality Show, came out in January of 2015.

“As far as length of time, it’s not really intentional,” said Sullivan. “I’ll just chill for a second and then a little break turns into a longer break. But as long as it turns out to be, I do feel breaks are necessary. Taking breaks when you’re younger, it feels different than when you’re older. For one thing, getting yourself back into the swing of things is different, both physically and vocally. I’m starting to understand that now. It’s a different kind of building back up as you get older … even things like getting up earlier and doing interviews.”

As previously reported by theGrio, The Weeknd is set to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime show.

According to CBS Sports, Roc Nation is collaborating for the event and including The Weeknd was a no-brainer.

The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” said Jay-Z, Roc Nation founder.

“This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

