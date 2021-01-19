Trump expected to pardon Lil Wayne this week: report

Lil Wayne is facing up to 10 years in federal prison when he's sentenced on Jan. 28 for possessing a loaded gun.

President Donald Trump is poised to grant clemency to rapper Lil Wayne today, according to reports.

The rapper is one of at least 100 people on the list of pardons and commutations set to be released on the last day of the Trump term.

Lil Wayne is shown at the release party for his “Funeral” album on Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami. The rapper is reportedly one of at least 100 people on the list of President Donald Trump’s pardons and commutations. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records)

Reportedly not on that list are former Trump aide Steve Bannon or personal Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The Young Money rapper pleaded guilty Dec. 11 for possessing a loaded handgun after the gold-plated, 45-caliber weapon was found in a bag on a private plane. As a felon, his possession of the gun and its ammunition was illegal, and he is facing up to 10 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced on Jan. 28.

Six weeks before his guilty plea, Lil Wayne posted a picture with Trump on Twitter, writing: “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured (me) he will and can get it done.”

President Trump retweeted the post from his own account.

A rap star since the age of 11, Lil Wayne has won five Grammy Awards, four Billboard Music Awards and more than 15 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The rapper had previously been incarcerated for criminal possession of a weapon in 2010 and spent eight months of a year-long sentence on Rikers Island. He chronicled his prison experience in his memoir, “Gone ‘til November.”

The father of four is the founder of Young Money Records, the label home of rap stars Drake and Nicki Minaj. In June 2020, Wayne sold his master recordings to Universal Music Group for $100 million.

On Monday’s King Day holiday, Lil Wayne wrote on Twitter: “Because he had a dream I am able to live out my dreams. I am forever mindful. Forever grateful. Because he had a dream I’ll never stop dreaming and dreams are forever. King. Forever.”

