Warnock, Ossoff and Padilla to be sworn in after Biden

The arrival of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Alex Padilla of California will give Democrats a working majority in the Senate

Loading the player...

Three new Democratic senators are set to be sworn into office after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

The arrival of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Alex Padilla of California will give Democrats a working majority in the Senate — split 50-50, with the new vice president, Kamala Harris, as the tie-breaking vote.

Read More: Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions

A person granted anonymity to discuss the planning tells The Associated Press that Harris is set to deliver the oath of office to the three Democrats after she is sworn in during the inauguration as vice president.

Warnock and Ossoff defeated Republican senators earlier this month. The Georgia secretary of state is expected to certify those results Tuesday.

Padilla has been tapped by California’s governor to fill Harris’ remaining term in the Senate.

In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, campaigns for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, not pictured, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Biden plans to strike a unity theme before his inauguration as president on Wednesday by worshipping with Congress’ top four Republican and Democratic leaders.

The Democratic president-elect has talked throughout the campaign and the post-election period about his goal of uniting a sharply divided country.

Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, on Tuesday retweeted a post that said Biden had quietly extended invitations to Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and to Republicans Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy to accompany him to a Mass at St. Matthew’s Cathedral.

Read More: Barack Obama congratulates Raphael Warnock on Senate victory

Spokespeople for Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell and McCarthy confirm they are accompanying Biden.

Sen. Chris Coons tells CNN the church service is “an important part of respecting tradition.”

Coons is a Democrat from Biden’s home state of Delaware. He says the service is a “reminder of who Joe is and who we are as a nation that’s hopeful and optimistic.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

