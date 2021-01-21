Vice President Kamala Harris salutes little girl after inauguration

Addison Melvin was happily surprised to receive a special message from VP Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris cemented herself into history on Wednesday becoming the first Black, South Asian, and woman to be elected to the role. After taking her oath of office, she made sure to acknowledge a member of her growing constituency: a little Black girl.

“Addison, I just got inaugurated today to be your vice president and I worked with your Daddy and he’s so smart. He’s so wonderful. He told me all about you. I just can’t wait to meet you. You keep leading. I love our young leaders. So you keep doing what you’re doing. I’ll see you later,” Harris says in the clip.

(Credit: screenshot)

“Do you know who that was?” an excited woman’s voice asks.

Addison begins to shriek with glee alongside another child. She is asked again if she’s aware of just who sent her the special message.

“Yes, I do,” an excited Addison says between laughs.

On Instagram, Adrienne Melvin shared the moment when the newly minted vice president gave a shout-out to her daughter, Addison.

“Then this…. Addison thinks “Kamalayas” invented pearls, she asked her daddy to please tell her about the pearls she just got. he promised…And daddy’s don’t break promises,: I’m so full,” she captioned the post on Wednesday.

Addison’s father, Roger Melvin, is a film director and head stage manager at the Lincoln Memorial. He was one of the stage managers during Harris’ segment Wednesday night during the ‘Celebrating America’ concert.

In her remarks at the event, Harris talked about the determination people throughout history have had in fulfilling the American dream for all.

In this screengrab, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Celebrating America Primetime Special on January 20, 2021. (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images )

“We not only dream, we do. We not only see what has been, we see what can be. We shoot for the moon and then we plant our flag on it. We are bold, fearless, and ambitious,” Harris said.

“In the middle of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln saw a better future and built it — with land-grant colleges and the transcontinental railroad. In the middle of the civil rights movement, Dr. King fought for racial justice and economic justice,” Harris said.

As theGrio reported, Harris’ AKA sisters celebrated her milestone by declaring Jan. 20 as ‘Kamala D. Harris Day.’

Little girls across the country also showed their support. Though not quite yet old enough to vote, some dressed up in pearls and Chuck Taylors to acknowledge Harris’ achievement.

These beautiful Black girls wore chucks and pearls to celebrate the inauguration of Kamala Harris. 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/N3VQ3YtpzD — It’s Madam Vice President Harris to YOU! (@flywithkamala) January 20, 2021

