Airbnb offers to help Biden administration with vaccine rollout

Airbnb says companies have assisted with nationwide hardships in the past

Loading the player...

Airbnb says it wants to help combat COVID-19.

The home rental company sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday alerting him it is willing to help with vaccine distribution with a focus on rural areas, per The Hill.

Read More: Airbnb reviewing bookings in Michigan Capitol

The company would like to offer up some of its listings as vaccine distribution centers, especially in areas that health care facilities aren’t as plentiful.

“These Airbnb ‘vaccine depots’ could be available in locations where there are limited or no health care facilities or pharmacies, so-called ‘health care deserts,’ ” wrote Christopher Lehane, Airbnb’s senior vice president for global policy and communications.

He adds that companies have assisted with nationwide hardships in the past.

A COVID-19 vaccine hub taking appointments only stands in Brooklyn as the city begins to run low on doses on January 22, 2021 in New York City. =. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“During the Second World War, businesses supported the national effort by helping turn America into the arsenal of democracy. We are deeply appreciative of President Biden’s call to action and committed to working with national, state, and local governments to win the war against this pandemic.”

It is unclear what the aid will cost, but this isn’t the first time the company has tried to lend a hand in the fight against the coronavirus.

Last year the company started a program titled Frontline Stays. It allowed frontline workers to stay closer to their jobs or comfortably social distance.

According to Airbnb, some of the homes were free of charge.

“Hosts are offering free and discounted places to stay to people working on the frontlines. We’re also waiving service fees on all Frontline stays,” per the company’s website.

“To access a stay, you’ll need to answer a few questions to make sure you’re eligible. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to see the stays available in your area.”

Read More: Dr. Fauci: It’s ‘liberating’ working with Biden administration

The White House did not immediately respond the letter but Biden pledged to vaccinate 100 million folks nationwide within his first 100 days.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

