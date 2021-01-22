Sanders says mitten maker ‘overwhelmed’ by viral memes

The image of Bernie Sanders was taken by photographer Brendan Smialowski who works for Agence France-Presse news service

The maker of Sen. Bernie Sanders mittens has sold out.

Wednesday may have been President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day but Sanders and his mittens stole the show. Sanders has been featured in countless memes ever since a photo of him wearing warm oversized mittens hit the net. The fan who made the mittens says she is sold out, per LA Times.

Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“Thanks for all the interest in Bernie’s mittens!” tweeted Jen Ellis a few hours after the ceremony on Wednesday. “It truly has been an amazing and historic day! I’m so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them.”

Ellis teaches second grade and is a fan of the “Bern.” She gifted Sanders with the mittens last year for Christmas and now he says she is overwhelmed with mitten orders.

“Yeah, I’ve seen ‘em,” said Sanders on Thursday’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “What’s been really nice is the woman who made the mittens lives in Essex Junction, Vt. She is a schoolteacher and a very, very nice person, and she has been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens.”

As for Sanders’ now iconic image, he says he was just trying to manage the cold D.C. elements.

“I was just sitting there, trying to keep warm,” Sanders told Meyers, “trying to pay attention to what was going on.”

