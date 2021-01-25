Congressman implores Biden to fire USPS board for Trump attempt to ‘destroy’ Post Office

Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. is not impressed with The United States Postal Office and he has called on President Joe Biden for help.

Pascrell wants the USPS Board of Governors fired and accuses them of sitting “silent” during Donald Trump’s presidency in his alleged attempts to manipulate mail-in ballots. The representative of New Jersey released the letter to Twitter on Monday.

“After several years of unprecedented sabotage, the United States Postal Service is teetering on the brink of collapse,” wrote Pascrell as transcribed by InsiderNJ. “Through the devastating arson of the Trump regime, the USPS Board of Governors sat silent. Their dereliction cannot now be forgotten. Therefore, I urge you to fire the entire Board of Governors and nominate a new slate of leaders to begin the hard work of rebuilding our Postal Service for the next century.”

Today I am calling on President Biden to fire the entire Postal Board of Governors for their silence and complicity in trump and dejoy’s attempts to subvert the election and destroy the Post Office. pic.twitter.com/VGaXM8MyXT — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) January 25, 2021

Trump appointed Louis DeJoy as United States Postmaster General last June and shortly after severe budget cuts were made which greatly affected its service.

The USPS found itself in hot water after it was reported that due to its negligence thousands of mail-in votes were subject to delays even if they were mailed in days ahead of the General Election. The company committed to improving its service but missed the mark.

Pascrell ended the letter by insisting that Americans need a governing body that can be trusted by the public and that the postal service needs saving.

“As America’s perhaps most enduringly trusted institution, a central economic and social engine for every community in America, and a vital vanguard of the democratic tradition, the Post Office must play an essential role in our national life for generations to come,”, he wrote.

“The continued challenges in preserving our Postal Service to survive and endure are gargantuan, and so demand bold solutions to meet them. To begin that work, we must have a governing body that can be trusted to represent the public interest. Thank you for your continued dedication to saving our Post Office.”

All seven of the Board of Governors were brought on during the Trump administration and most of the gentleman are listed as Republicans.

