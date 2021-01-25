Rudy Giuliani sued by Dominion Voting for $1.3B over election fraud claims

The suit says Giuliani, other lawyers and some right-wing media outlets pushed a 'false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election.'

Loading the player...

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and current personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump.

The international company has been firing back at Trump supporters who have pushed the conspiracy theory that it somehow “fixed” the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for former president Donald Trump, is shown in September before he arrives for a news conference in the White House briefing room. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

Dominion has also sued former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for the same amount, also for defamation.

“Dominion brings this action to set the record straight, to vindicate the company’s rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, and to stand up for itself, its employees, and the electoral process,” the lawsuit reads.

Read More: Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in military

The lawsuit accuses Giuliani, Powell and fringe attorney L. Lin Wood, as well as several conservative media outlets, of promoting a “false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election.”

In December, lawyers for Dominion sent letters to the heads of Newsmax, OANN, Fox News Channel, The Epoch Times, Fox News show hosts Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Sean Hannity, right-wing media personality Rush Limbaugh and others, warning them that litigation was “imminent.”

Read More: Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run for Arkansas governor

The letters also demanded the media members and their companies to preserve any documents related to Dominion.

The company also sent a similar letter to Trump.

Dominion is a global company that operates election machines and software. Its security director, Eric Coomer, personally sued the Trump campaign, Giuliani, Powell and several conservative media outlets after receiving repeated death threats.

Read More: Some Black Southern Baptists feel shut out by white leaders

“Baseless claims about the integrity of the system or the accuracy of the results have been dismissed by election authorities, subject matter experts, and third-party fact-checkers,” the firm said in December. “Malicious and misleading false claims about Dominion have resulted in dangerous levels of threats and harassment against the company and its employees, as well as election officials.”

Giuliani had not issued a statement about the lawsuit as of press time.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

